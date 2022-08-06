Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Parker's last-second layup leads Dream over Sparks

Cheyenne Parker drove the baseline and made a go-ahead layup with 0.3 seconds left to lift the Atlanta Dream past the Los Angeles Sparks 88-86 on Friday night.

1st place Sky tie franchise record for regular-season wins in victory over Mystics

Cheyenne Parker (left) is hugged by Atlanta Dream teammate Erica Wheeler after hitting a buzzer beater during an 88-86 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday. (@AtlantaDream/Twitter)

Los Angeles called a timeout after Parker's make and Nneka Ogwumike sank a shot from the baseline but it was ruled after the buzzer. Officials reviewed the play and confirmed the ball was in Ogwumike's hands when the buzzer sounded.

Rhyne Howard scored 28 points, reaching 20-plus points for the 10th time this season, for Atlanta (14-18). Parker finished with 15 points, and Aari McDonald and Maya Caldwell each scored 12.

Brittney Sykes scored 23 points and Ogwumike added 16 for Los Angeles (12-20), which has lost six straight games. Ogwumike moved past Angel McCoughtry for 17th in WNBA history with 2,021 made field goals.

Ogwumike tied it at 83 on a basket in traffic, but McDonald completed a three-point play at the other end to give Atlanta the lead. After misses by both teams, Los Angeles forward Katie Lou Samuelson got her defender in the air with a ball fake and sank a 3-pointer to tie it at 86 with 3.2 left.

Sky tie franchise record, defeat short-handed Mystics

Kahleah Copper scored 19 points, Allie Quigley added 18 points and the Chicago Sky beat the short-handed Washington Mystics 93-83 on Friday night.

Chicago (24-8) tied a franchise record for most regular-season wins, last done by the 2013 team. The Sky have a two-game lead over second-place Las Vegas with four games to play. Chicago plays at Las Vegas on Thursday.

Rebekah Gardner and Azura Stevens each added 11 points for Chicago (24-8). Stevens also had six rebounds and five blocks. Emma Meesseman and Courtney Vandersloot each scored 10 points, and Candace Parker added nine.

Chicago dominated the first half, taking a 55-34 lead into the intermission.

Myisha Hines-Allen, who was in the starting lineup with Elena Delle Donne out on a rest day, scored 21 points to lead Washington (20-13). Shakira Austin added 17 points and Evina Westbrook scored 10.

