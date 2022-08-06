Parker's last-second layup leads Dream over Sparks
1st place Sky tie franchise record for regular-season wins in victory over Mystics
Cheyenne Parker drove the baseline and made a go-ahead layup with 0.3 seconds left to lift the Atlanta Dream past the Los Angeles Sparks 88-86 on Friday night.
Rhyne Howard scored 28 points, reaching 20-plus points for the 10th time this season, for Atlanta (14-18). Parker finished with 15 points, and Aari McDonald and Maya Caldwell each scored 12.
Brittney Sykes scored 23 points and Ogwumike added 16 for Los Angeles (12-20), which has lost six straight games. Ogwumike moved past Angel McCoughtry for 17th in WNBA history with 2,021 made field goals.
Ogwumike tied it at 83 on a basket in traffic, but McDonald completed a three-point play at the other end to give Atlanta the lead. After misses by both teams, Los Angeles forward Katie Lou Samuelson got her defender in the air with a ball fake and sank a 3-pointer to tie it at 86 with 3.2 left.
CP ALSO GOT THAT CLUTCH GENE‼️‼️
Sky tie franchise record, defeat short-handed Mystics
Kahleah Copper scored 19 points, Allie Quigley added 18 points and the Chicago Sky beat the short-handed Washington Mystics 93-83 on Friday night.
Rebekah Gardner and Azura Stevens each added 11 points for Chicago (24-8). Stevens also had six rebounds and five blocks. Emma Meesseman and Courtney Vandersloot each scored 10 points, and Candace Parker added nine.
Chicago dominated the first half, taking a 55-34 lead into the intermission.
Myisha Hines-Allen, who was in the starting lineup with Elena Delle Donne out on a rest day, scored 21 points to lead Washington (20-13). Shakira Austin added 17 points and Evina Westbrook scored 10.
We'll be taking that, AND two points to go with it.
