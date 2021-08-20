DeWanna Bonner's season-high 31 points, 11 rebounds leads Sun past Lynx
Jonquel Jones adds 20 points, 7 rebounds as Connecticut wins 3rd straight
DeWanna Bonner scored a season-high 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Connecticut Sun beat the Minnesota Lynx 82-71 on Thursday night.
Bonner made 10 of 11 free throws — and Connecticut went 23 for 25 from the line — to help reach 30 points for the first time this season. It was her fifth double-double.
The shot clock stood no chance against DB. <a href="https://t.co/b0QFBu5mEJ">pic.twitter.com/b0QFBu5mEJ</a>—@ConnecticutSun
Jonquel Jones added 20 points and seven rebounds for Connecticut (17-6) despite being in foul trouble. The Sun turned it over 17 times but outrebounded the Lynx 31-23.
Chatham, Ont., native Bridget Carleton scored six points for the Lynx while also contributing four assists and three rebounds in 25 minutes of play.
Fellow Canadian Natalie Achonwa of Guelph, Ont., chipped in two points off the bench for Minnesota.
Connecticut continues its five-game homestand on Tuesday against Las Vegas in a battle for sole possession of first place. Minnesota lost back-to-back games against Connecticut following an eight-game winning streak.
