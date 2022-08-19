Jonquel Jones leads way with 19 points as Sun beat Wings in series opener
Alyssa Thomas adds 15 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists in dominant 93-68 win
Jonquel Jones had 19 points and eight rebounds, Alyssa Thomas added 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists and the Connecticut Sun beat the Dallas Wings 93-68 on Thursday night in Game 1 of their first-round series.
Third-seeded Connecticut pulled away in the third quarter, scoring 13 straight points to build a 64-45 lead. The sixth-seeded Wings went five-plus minutes without a field goal in the third quarter, and the Sun closed the frame on a 17-5 run for an 18-point lead.
Jonquel Jones for threeeeee 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/jus242?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jus242</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/ConnecticutSun?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ConnecticutSun</a> <a href="https://t.co/38OdDh2VyC">pic.twitter.com/38OdDh2VyC</a>—@espnW
Game 2 of the best-of-three series is Sunday in Uncasville.
"We've been working the entire season to be here, so we don't want to squander this opportunity," Jones said of the home-court advantage. "We got to come up with that right intensity."
Dallas scoring leader Arike Ogunbowale sat out because of an abdominal injury. The Wings got a boost when Satou Sabally played in her first game since July 12. Sabally scored 10 points in the first half, including a half-court heave to beat the first-quarter buzzer, but she went scoreless after halftime.
Allisha Gray led Dallas with 17 points. Tyasha Harris each added 13 points and Marina Mabrey had 11.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?