Candace Parker powers Sky past Storm in OT

Candace Parker's putback with 1:06 left in overtime Sunday enabled the Chicago Sky to hold off the Seattle Storm for an 87-85 win in Chicago.

Seattle (16-6), which entered the game with the WNBA's best record, had a chance to force a second overtime. But Jewell Loyd, who scored a game-high 26 points but made just 7 of 30 shots, missed a driving layup that Parker rebounded just before time expired.

Kahleah Copper paced the Sky (11-10) with 19 points, while Allie Quigley came off the bench to score 17. Diamond DeShields added 13 points and Parker finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Ezi Magbegor came off the bench to tally a career-high 21 for the Storm, which played without starters Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird. Epiphanny Prince added 13 points and Mercedes Russell chipped in 10.

Quigley forced overtime on her fifth 3-pointer of the day with 46.0 seconds left in regulation, tying the game at 79. Both teams could have won in the last 10 seconds, but Jordin Canada missed two foul shots for Seattle and Quigley air-balled a three under heavy guarding as time expired.

For most of the first quarter, it was easy to tell which team played on Thursday night and which team hadn't played for a month. Seattle jumped out to a 17-6 lead less than 5 1/2 minutes into the game and took a 24-19 advantage to the second quarter.

Chicago tightened up considerably in the second, permitting just eight points. Meanwhile, Stefanie Dolson and Quigley gave the Sky a lift off the bench, combining for 16 first-half points. Dolson's 3-pointer with 4:13 left in the half gave the Sky their first lead since 2-0 and they lugged a 35-32 edge to intermission.

The Storm regained traction offensively in the third quarter, overcoming a five-point deficit and taking a 49-48 lead on Loyd's two foul shots with 3:24 remaining. They upped the margin to five before Dana Evans drilled a 3-pointer with 10 seconds on the clock to bring Chicago within 55-53.

Jones lifts Sun over Wings

Jonquel Jones scored 19 points and took 15 rebounds to help the visiting Connecticut Sun to a dominating 80-59 victory over the reeling Dallas Wings on Sunday afternoon in Arlington, Texas.

The Sun (15-6) took charge in the first half and never allowed Dallas to get closer than 11 points over the final two periods. Connecticut had 13 second-chance points in the game while the Wings had none.

Connecticut rebounded from a blowout loss to Seattle in Thursday's Commissioner's Cup championship game to record its third consecutive regular-season victory.

Brionna Jones added 16 points for the Sun, with DeWanna Bonner scoring 14 and Jasmine Thomas hitting for 12 in the win.

The Wings' Arike Ogunbowale led all scorers with 20 points while Allisha Gray added 11 for Dallas (9-13), which was playing its first game since the WNBA's five-week Olympic break.

The Wings, who has just one offensive rebound in the game, have lost four straight outings.

The Sun dominated the first 10 minutes, running out to a 24-14 lead on the strength of 4 of 6 shooting from beyond the arc. Connecticut continued to stretch its advantage in the second period, leading by as many as 22 points while scoring nine of the quarter's final 11 points and taking a 47-27 lead at halftime.

Bonner led the Sun with 12 points in the half on 5 of 7 shooting, with Brionna Jones scoring 10 and Jonquel Jones racking up 11 rebounds over the first two quarters — one more than the Wings had as a team. Connecticut outshot the Wings 54.5 percent to 37 percent in the half.

Ogunbowale paced the Wings with 12 points over the first 20 minutes, hitting four of her seven shots. The rest of the team went 6 of 20 in the half.

Dallas cut its deficit to 11 points midway through the third quarter before the Sun reasserted itself enough to take a 62-46 advantage into the final 10 minutes.