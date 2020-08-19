Storm extend win streak to 9 with 41-point victory over league-worst Liberty

Epiphanny Prince scored 16 points, making four of Seattle's 13 3-pointers, and the Storm eased by the New York Liberty 105-64 on Tuesday night for their ninth straight victory.

Breanna Stewart, Jewell Loyd and Sami Whitcomb each scored 14 points as six Seattle players finished in double figures. Loyd scored all of her points in the first half to help Seattle build a 61-28 lead as New York was held to 10-of-35 shooting.

Sue Bird also scored all of her points in the opening 20 minutes, finishing with 10 points and seven assists for Seattle (11-1). Natasha Howard grabbed all 11 of her rebounds in the first half. She also had 12 points.

Seattle, which shot 53.2 per cent from the field, has outscored its last five opponents 472-335.

Canada's Kia Nurse, of Hamilton, Ont., scored 21 points for New York (1-10), which has lost five straight. Jazmine Jones and Amanda Zahui B added 10 points each.

New York was without No. 1 draft pick Sabrina Ionescu.

Sun ease past Fever

DeWanna Bonner poured in 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds and the Connecticut Sun pulled away to a 84-62 victory over the Indiana Fever at Bradenton, Fla. on Tuesday night.

Brionna Jones supplied 15 points and nine rebounds for the Sun (5-7), who moved into second place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Jasmine Thomas contributed 15 points and six assists, while Alyssa Thomas had six points, 11 rebounds and six assists for Connecticut.

Kelsey Mitchell had 15 points and Tiffany Mitchell tossed in 13 points with five assists for the Fever (4-7). Kennedy Burke added nine points. Canada's Natalie Achonwa came off the bench to score six points and add four blocks.

Jasmine Thomas scored eight points in the opening quarter to lift the Sun to a 19-12 lead. Bonner finished the half with 13 points and three assists as Connecticut held a 37-34 edge at the break.

Three-point makes were hard to come by in the opening half, as the Sun made just two of nine while the Fever missed all nine of their attempts.

The Sun jumped out to a double-digit lead during the first four minutes of the second half. Jasmine Thomas' 3-pointer 30 seconds into the half sparked a 9-2 run.