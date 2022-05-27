Bonner helps Suns avenge loss to Wings
Connecticut lost 85-77 to Dallas on Tuesday
DeWanna Bonner scored 18 points, Natisha Hiedeman had 17 points and six assists and the Connecticut Sun beat the Dallas Wings 99-68 on Thursday night.
Connecticut (5-2), in the midst of a nine-game stretch in 17 days, avenged an 85-77 loss to the Wings on Tuesday night. Dallas (5-3) lost on the road for the first time this season.
Brionna Jones added 15 points, DiJonai Carrington scored all 13 of her points in the second half, and Jonquel Jones had 12 points for Connecticut. Bonner moved into third on the WNBA's career free throws list, passing Angel McCoughtry.
Jonquel Jones and Hiedeman each scored 10 points in the first half to help Connecticut take a 47-35 lead. The Sun made 16 free throws without a miss in the half and finished 25 of 27.
Satou Sabally scored 11 of Dallas' opening 27 points and finished with 18. Arike Ogunbowale added 16 points and Allisha Gray had 11.
