Sun erase late 13-point deficit, extend Mercury's losing streak to 7 games

Jonquel Jones scored 11 of her 24 points in the final 6 1/2 minutes and the Connecticut Sun rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat Phoenix 92-88 on Friday night and extend the Mercury's losing streak to seven games.

Jones made 6 of 8 from the field, 3 of 4 from 3-point range and 9 of 10 from the free throw line. Brionna Jones tied her season high with 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting, DeWanna Bonner scored 14 points and Alyssa Thomas had 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Connecticut (8-3).

Diamond DeShields made a layup with 6:30 to play that capped a 20-2 run and gave the Mercury an 81-68 lead. Jonquel Jones hit two free throws 12 seconds later to spark a 15-3 spurt that trimmed Connecticut's deficit to 84-83 when Thomas hit a jumper with 2:32 left.

Diana Taurasi hit a 3-pointer for Phoenix but Bonner answered with a 3 before Jonquel Jones scored inside and, after Thomas hit a jumper, hit two free throws to make it 92-87 with 5.3 seconds remaining.

The Mercury missed their final four field-goal attempts.

Taurasi matched her season high with six 3-pointers and scored a season-best 32 points on 10-of-19 shooting for Phoenix (2-8). Skylar Diggins-Smith had 22 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals. DeShields added 15 points and Sophie Cunningham scored 13.

Gray, Ogunbowale help Wings beat Storm

Allisha Gray had 18 points, Satou Sabally added 11 points, 11 rebounds and six assists and the Dallas Wings beat the Seattle Storm 68-51 on Friday night.

Arike Ogunbowale added 16 points, including eight in the final five minutes to seal the win for Dallas (6-4).

Sabally hit a 3-pointer to give the Wings a 31-27 lead at halftime, and Dallas scored 15 of the first 21 second-half points to stretch its lead to 13. Ogunbowale hit a 3-pointer from the logo just before the shot clock expired midway through the third quarter and she made another deep 3 that made it 52-39.

Seattle (5-4) had its four-game win streak snapped.

Breanna Stewart had 27 points, eight rebounds and three steals for the Storm, and Jewell Loyd scored 13 points. The rest of the team combined to score just 11 of the team's 51 points — the franchise's fewest since scoring 45 in a 23-point loss to the Tulsa Shock (now the Dallas Wings) on June 6, 2015 — and made just 5 of 25 from the field.

Seattle starters Sue Bird and Ezi Magbegor (health and safety protocols) each missed their third consecutive game.