Aces outlast Sun in defensive battle to advance to WNBA Finals
League MVP posts 23 points, 11 rebounds to help Vegas eliminate Connecticut
A'ja Wilson had 23 points and 11 rebounds, Angel McCoughtry added 20 points and the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces held off the No. 7 seed Connecticut Sun 66-63 on Tuesday night to advance to the franchise's second WNBA Finals.
Carolyn Swords and Danielle Robinson each grabbed 10 rebounds for Las Vegas, which overcame 18 turnovers. The Aces were without Dearica Hamby, last season's sixth woman of the year, because of a season-ending knee injury. She averaged 13 points and 7.1 rebounds during the regular season.
Las Vegas trailed 49-39 early in the third quarter but went on a 13-0 run, with McCoughtry, Wilson and Kayla McBride combining for 13 points, to take the lead.
McCoughtry missed a free-throw line jumper and Connecticut guard Jasmine Thomas called a timeout with 13.4 seconds left, down 66-63. Thomas received the inbounds pass and got it to DeWanna Bonner at the top of the arc, but her contested shot didn't hit the rim as time expired.
Alyssa Thomas, dealing with a shoulder injury, had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Connecticut, which was going for its second straight trip to the finals. Bonner had 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Connecticut was held to 18 second-half points.
