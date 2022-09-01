Parker scores 22 as Sky defeat Sun to even series

Candace Parker scored 22 points and the Chicago Sky evened the semifinal series with an 85-77 win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 2 of the WNBA playoffs Wednesday night.

Chicago coach James Wade said pregame that Chicago was "going to make shots" Wednesday after a lackluster 35.3. All five starters scored in double figures for Chicago.

Game 3 is in Connecticut on Sunday.

Jonquel Jones scored a team-high 23 points for the Sun on 10 of 17 shooting, adding seven rebounds and two blocks.

The Sun never led after Jones hit a three on the first possession of the game.

Caught up with <a href="https://twitter.com/Candace_Parker?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Candace_Parker</a> after her big semifinals performance 💪<br><br>She shares what the difference was in Game 2 & what the mindset is heading to Connecticut 👏 <a href="https://t.co/EmLr9Axzmb">pic.twitter.com/EmLr9Axzmb</a> —@WNBA

Forward Emma Meesseman found her rhythm with back-to-back baskets in the opening minutes after a four of 11 shooting performance in Game 1. The six-foot-four forward finished with 14 points on an efficient six of eight shooting clip to go along with seven rebounds, three assists, and a pair of steals.

Jones and Odyssey Sims keyed a 6-0 Connecticut run early in the second quarter, but Chicago responded and pushed the lead to 10 on Courtney Vandersloot's layup. The Sky carried a 47-32 lead into the half after hitting 19 of 31 shots.

Sun point guard Natisha Hiedeman added 14 points on six of 10 shooting with most coming in the second half.

DeWanna Bonner went zero for six from the field and finished with two points after leading the Sun with 15 points in Game 1.

Parker capped her scoring contributions with a turnaround jumper near the baseline and a three at the 6:17 mark which gave Chicago a 76-56 cushion.

Parker hit three shots while drawing fouls in the first half, including a three, but missed the and-one free throw on each occasion.

Vandersloot scored 10 points and tallied a game-high eight assists and Allie Quigley went three of six from long range to finish with 13 points.