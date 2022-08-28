Storm edge Aces in nail-biter to take Game 1 of semifinal series
Lloyd scores 26 points, including final 6 for Storm to clinch 76-73 victory
Jewell Lloyd scored 26 points, including Seattle's final six, and the Storm edged the Las Vegas Aces 76-73 on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in the WNBA semifinals.
Lloyd made a go-ahead free throw with 1:16 to play, then a jumper for a three-point lead with 34 seconds remaining before the Storm held on in the opener of the best-of-five series. She had 10 of Seattle's 16 points in the fourth quarter.
Associated Press MVP Breanna Stewart had 24 points and six rebounds for the fourth-seeded Storm, while Tina Charles added 13 points and 18 rebounds. Sue Bird had 12 assists.
Jackie Young finished with 11 points but Aces star A'ja Wilson was held to just eight on 3-of-10 shooting.
Seattle controlled much of the game, leading through the first 3 1/2 quarters after building a 12-point lead in the first half.
Las Vegas didn't enjoy its first lead until the fourth quarter, when veteran guard Riquna Williams' 3-pointer from the corner made it 65-64 with 6:09 left.
The Storm wasted no time in attacking early, as they built a 15-4 lead midway through the first quarter. Seattle got balanced scoring, with five players contributing, including Ezi Magbegor coming off the bench to add four.
The Aces responded with a much better defensive effort and seemed to be much more comfortable attacking the rim to climb back into the game.
Led by Wilson, the Aces used a 12-4 run to cut Seattle's lead to 30-27. Stewart took over from that point, scoring nine of her team's points during a quarter-ending 13-9 run to send the Storm into the locker room with a 43-36 halftime lead.
