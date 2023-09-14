Bonner, Thomas lead Sun to rout of Lynx in WNBA playoff opener
Connecticut can win best-of-3 series at home on Sunday
DeWanna Bonner scored 17 points and grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds as the Connecticut Sun opened the WNBA playoffs with a 90-60 rout of the visiting Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday night.
Game 2 of the best-of-three series will be in Connecticut on Sunday.
Alyssa Thomas added 15 points and 10 assists for the Sun, who earned the No. 3 seed after going 27-13 in the regular season. Rebecca Allen also scored 15 points on five three-pointers and Tiffany Hayes had 14 points and four three-pointers.
The Sun made 16 of their 30 shots from behind the arc and held Minnesota to 35 per cent shooting overall. Connecticut scored 30 points off 19 Lynx turnovers.
Connecticut led by 14 at halftime and took their first 20-point lead in the third quarter at 56-36 on a layup by Thomas. The Sun closed the game on a 17-3 run.
Bridget Carleton of Chatham, Ont., had six points, four rebounds and an assist for the Lynx.
McBride scored 14 of her points in the first half and the Lynx used a 16-6 second-quarter run to take a 22-20 lead. But the Sun turned up the defensive pressure and went on a 21-3 run to take a 43-27 lead and control of the game.
With files from CBC Sports