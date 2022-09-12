Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Basketball

WNBA to hold pre-season game in Canada next year

Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced that the WNBA will hold a pre-season exhibition game in Canada next year for the first time ever with hopes of continuing global exposure for the league.

Commissioner announces plans in hopes of continuing global exposure

CBC Sports ·
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert speaks during a news conference before Game 1 of the 2022 WNBA Finals between the Connecticut Sun and the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced that the WNBA will hold a pre-season exhibition game in Canada next year for the first time ever with hopes of continuing global exposure for the league.

Engelbert revealed the league's plans Sunday in a press conference before Game 1 of the 2022 WNBA Finals between the Connecticut Sun and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. 

This will be the first time the WNBA has played an international game since 2011 when the Atlanta Dream faced the Standard Life Great Britain women's basketball team in Manchester.

The Detroit Shock and San Antonio Silver Stars previously played in Monterrey, Mexico, in a 2004 pre-season matchup — the first international game outside the U.S. in league history.

In June, Engelbert outlined plans to identify one or two cities for expansion, with Toronto on a short list along with a handful of others according to The Athletic. 

Natalie Achonwa and Bridget Carleton of the Minnesota Lynx, along with the Phoenix Mercury's Kia Nurse, are the only Canadians competing in the world's top women's basketball league. 

Further details for the exhibition game in Canada ahead of the 2023 season will be announced at a later date.

WATCH | Bring It In Panel discusses likelihood of WNBA team in Toronto:

Drake wants an WNBA team in Toronto, is it only a matter of time? | Bring It In

10 months ago
Duration 7:41
Last week Toronto-born recording artist Drake, posted on his Instagram story saying that he needed a WNBA team in Toronto. Host Morgan Campbell is joined by Meghan McPeak and Dave Zirin, to discuss the growth of basketball in Canada and why this might just be the perfect time for the WNBA to expand north of the border.

With files from The Associated Press

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now