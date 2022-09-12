WNBA to hold pre-season game in Canada next year
Commissioner announces plans in hopes of continuing global exposure
Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced that the WNBA will hold a pre-season exhibition game in Canada next year for the first time ever with hopes of continuing global exposure for the league.
Engelbert revealed the league's plans Sunday in a press conference before Game 1 of the 2022 WNBA Finals between the Connecticut Sun and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.
This will be the first time the WNBA has played an international game since 2011 when the Atlanta Dream faced the Standard Life Great Britain women's basketball team in Manchester.
In June, Engelbert outlined plans to identify one or two cities for expansion, with Toronto on a short list along with a handful of others according to The Athletic.
Natalie Achonwa and Bridget Carleton of the Minnesota Lynx, along with the Phoenix Mercury's Kia Nurse, are the only Canadians competing in the world's top women's basketball league.
Further details for the exhibition game in Canada ahead of the 2023 season will be announced at a later date.
With files from The Associated Press
