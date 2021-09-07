Mercury hold off Fever's late rally to win 9th straight

Brittney Griner had 21 points and 10 rebounds and the Phoenix Mercury held off the Indiana Fever 86-81 on Monday night for their ninth straight victory.

Indiana (6-21) used a 21-7 run that included a Kelsey Mitchell 3-pointer to pull to 84-81 with 47.9 seconds to play. But she missed a potential-tying 3 with 24.8 remaining, and Brianna Turner's layup then sealed it for Phoenix (18-10).

The Mercury's current win streak is the franchise's second longest.

Griner was 9-of-14 shooting from the floor and collected her 14th 20-point game this season. It was also her 14th double-double of the season. Kia Nurse made 7 of 9 shots, and all three of her 3-pointers in the third quarter. She finished with 19 points, including 13 in the third quarter. Diana Taurasi added 11 points and seven assists. Turner finished with eight points.

WATCH | Kia Nurse scores 19 in a Mercury win:

Canada's Kia Nurse scores 19, Mercury down Fever in WNBA action 1:02 Kia Nurse was lights out from beyond the arc, where she nailed a team-high three triples to help Phoenix get by Indiana. 1:02

Phoenix outscored Indiana 24-10 in the third quarter that included a 17-0 run. The Fever missed its first seven shots before Victoria Vivians hit a 3-pointer to make it 60-45 with 3:34 left.

Mitchell scored 23 points to lead the Fever. Lindsay Allen added a career-high 15 points with seven assists. Teaira McCowan had 13 points and 16 rebounds. Vivians added 13 points.

The Fever opened with an 11-2 run, but the Mercury pulled to 22-18 at the end the first quarter and then tied it at 24 early in the second. Griner's layup with 16.7 seconds left in the half gave the Mercury a 43-42 lead at the break.