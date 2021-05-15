Ionescu's game-winner lifts Liberty over Fever in electrifying start to WNBA season

Sabrina Ionescu had a dream that she would hit a winning shot in her New York City debut.

That dream became reality when Ionescu made a 3-pointer from the wing with less than a second remaining to give the New York Liberty a 90-87 victory over the Indiana Fever on Friday night in the WNBA's season opener.

"I 100 per cent had a vision of hitting a game-winner," said Ionescu, who was wearing mentor Kobe Bryant's Lakers jersey in the postgame press conference. "We were tied walking into the huddle and I was smiling. It was too good to be true. ... I was ready for the moment."

The No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft scored 25 points in her first game in nearly 10 months after injuring her ankle three contests into her rookie season that was played in Florida because of the coronavirus pandemic.

With the game on the line, she got the ball near the wing and hit the deep shot to give the Liberty the lead with 0.4 seconds left. Indiana couldn't get a shot off before the buzzer on the other end.

WATCH | Ionescu's dagger gives Liberty the win:

Sabrina Ionescu's buzzer beater starts WNBA's 25th season with a bang Sports 1:10 Sabrina Ionescu's 3-pointer with less than a second remaining lifts New York Liberty to a 90-87 victory over the Indiana Fever in the WNBA’s season opener. 1:10

Ionescu also had 11 assists and six rebounds in her Barclays Center debut. The former Oregon star scored the final eight points for New York, which trailed 86-82 with 39.7 seconds left. Ionescu hit a 3-pointer from the wing and then made two free throws with 21.8 seconds remaining to tie it at 87.

"She has a pretty special way of rising to the moment. You get to see it every day in practice," Liberty coach Walt Hopkins said. "Those big time situations is where she shines, it's what she lives for. I'm pretty excited she's on my team."

After a timeout, Indiana worked the clock down before Kelsey Mitchell was called for a traveling violation with 5.8 seconds left setting up Ionescu's winner with her family watching in the arena. She ran across the court with her arms waving to the crowd after the ball went through the net.

Betnijah Laney scored 30 points to lead New York and rookie Michaela Onyenwere added 18.

The Liberty signed Laney as a free agent in the off-season. The league's Most Improved Player last year made her presence felt right away scoring 11 points in the first quarter and had 20 at the half when the game was tied at 47.

"She was pretty fantastic, I was asked before the game, who was the surprise people should look out for and I said Betnijah," Hopkins said. 'She's a really special addition for us."

The game tipped off the WNBA's 25th season and was the Liberty's second regular season game ever at their new home Barclays Center. They played a game against Seattle in the 2019 regular season at the arena.

"Everyone has a little bit of jitters tonight. It's an exciting time, it's the 25th year. we've invested a lot in this process and our team and what we're trying to accomplish," Fever coach Marianne Stanley said before the game. "Once the ball is tossed for the opening tip people will be able to settle in."

Sun shoot past Dream

Jonquel Jones had 26 points and eight rebounds, DeWanna Bonner added 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists and the Connecticut Sun beat Atlanta 78-67 on Friday night to spoil the Dream's inaugural game at the Gateway Center.

Jones, playing in her first game for Connecticut in 582 days after opting out last season, scored all 16 of her first-half points in the first quarter to help the Sun build a 22-17 advantage. Connecticut led 43-33 at the break.

Natisha Hiedeman added nine points for Connecticut, which will be without star Alyssa Thomas all season after she injured an Achilles tendon playing overseas. Bonner made four of Connecticut's 10 3-pointers, and Jones and Hiedeman each added two.

Connecticut dominated the paint, outrebounding Atlanta 42-26.

Odyssey Sims and Courtney Williams each scored 14 points for Atlanta, which was without Tiffany Hayes. Tianna Hawkins added 11 points and Chennedy Carter, who picked up her third foul early in the third quarter, had 10 points. Aari McDonald, the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, was held to one point in 16 minutes.

The Dream struggled from the field, going 23 for 64 (35.9 per cent), in interim coach Mike Petersen's first game at the helm.