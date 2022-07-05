Ogwumike scores 23 as Sparks hold off Mercury for 3rd straight win
Cambage adds 19 points, 7 rebounds to help Los Angeles claim 78-75 victory
Nneka Ogwumike had 23 points and nine rebounds, Liz Cambage added 19 points and seven rebounds, and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Phoenix Mercury 78-75 on Monday night.
Los Angeles (10-11) has won three straight, including an 84-74 victory over New York on Sunday.
Back-to-back dominant performance by <a href="https://twitter.com/nnekaogwumike?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nnekaogwumike</a> 👏<br><br>🔥 23 PTS <br>🔥 9 REB<br>🔥 3 AST <a href="https://t.co/WIxeAQ3dVn">pic.twitter.com/WIxeAQ3dVn</a>—@WNBA
Jordin Canada made two free throws with 35.3 seconds left to give Los Angeles a two-possession lead. Diana Taurasi made two free throws at the other end after being fouled on a drive into the lane.
Lexie Brown added 14 points, and Canada and Katie Lou Samuelson each added 10 points for Los Angeles.
Diggins-Smith led Phoenix (9-14) with 22 points. Taurasi had 13 points and six assists, and Sophie Cunningham and Shey Peddy each scored 10.
