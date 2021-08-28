Skylar Diggins-Smith scores 27 to propel Mercury past Liberty

Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 27 points and Diana Taurasi added 19 to help the short-handed Phoenix Mercury beat the New York Liberty 80-64 on Friday night.

Phoenix was missing star centre Brittney Griner, who sprained her left ankle with just over a minute left Wednesday night in the Mercury's victory over the Liberty to open the two-game set. Coach Sandy Brondello said before the game that she wasn't too concerned and that Griner should be back soon.

Hamilton, Ont., native Kia Nurse added six points, one assist and four rebounds in 17:32 minutes of play time.

Kia Vaughn replaced Griner in the starting lineup and had nine points and 11 rebounds for the Mercury (15-10), who have won six straight.

New York trailed by 19 points in the second quarter before rallying to take a brief lead in the third quarter. With the game tied at 50 late in the third quarter, Diggins-Smith had consecutive three-point plays to give the Mercury a six-point lead. Taurasi added a 3-pointer to start the fourth and New York never recovered.

Natasha Howard led New York (11-16) with 18 points. Sabrina Ionescu finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. She was an assist short of joining Sheryl Swoopes as the only players in league history to have two triple-doubles in their careers.