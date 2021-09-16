Skip to Main Content
Basketball

League-leading Sun continue roll by beating Liberty for 13th straight win

Jonquel Jones had 18 points and 13 rebounds, DeWanna Bonner also scored 18 points and the WNBA-leading Connecticut Sun beat the New York Liberty 98-69 on Wednesday night for their 13th straight victory.

Jonquel Jones, DeWanna Bonner each contribute 18 points in Connecticut victory

The Associated Press ·
Connecticut's Brionna Jones, left, drives to the basket against New York guard Sabrina Ionescu during the first half of the Sun's 98-69 win over the Liberty on Wednesday. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

Jonquel Jones had 18 points and 13 rebounds, DeWanna Bonner also scored 18 points and the WNBA-leading Connecticut Sun beat the New York Liberty 98-69 on Wednesday night for their 13th straight victory.

Jones completed her league-leading 17th double-double in the third quarter.

DiJonai Carrington added 14 points and Brionna Jones had 13 for Connecticut (25-6). The Sun got a season-high 36 points from their bench. Natisha Hiedeman scored 11 points and Jasmine Thomas had 10.

Alyssa Thomas, who has been out this season with an Achilles' injury suffered in January, scored six points in 17 minutes for Connecticut.

Natasha Howard had 25 points and eight rebounds for New York (11-20), which has lost eight games in a row. Michaela Onyenwere added 14 points, and Sabrina Ionescu had 12.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now