Jackie Young has career-high 27 points as Aces defeat Mercury
Jackie Young scored a career-high 27 points, A'ja Wilson had 16 points and nine rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 85-79 on Wednesday night.
Dearica Hamby's layup with 96 seconds remaining put the Aces (3-2) ahead 80-79. Phoenix's next offensive possession ended when Britney Griner committed an offensive foul.
It was attack mode all night for <a href="https://twitter.com/JackieYoung3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JackieYoung3</a> 😤<br><br>Got to the free throw line often too and went a perfect 7-for-7!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CountIt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CountIt</a> <a href="https://t.co/bO84U3pOjw">pic.twitter.com/bO84U3pOjw</a>—@WNBA
Skylar Diggins-Smith then fouled Riquna Williams on a 3-point attempt and Williams made three free throws for a four-point lead.
Liz Cambage blocked Shey Peddy's reverse layup attempt with 32 seconds left, and forced Phoenix to foul, Young made two free throws to seal it.
The Mercury had a brief scare just before halftime when Griner went to the floor after getting hit in the chest by Cambage on a post-up move. She returned to finish with 27 points and 11 rebounds. Diggins-Smith had 16 points and 11 rebounds.
WATCH | Is the WNBA headed to Canada?:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?