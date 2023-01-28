Former WNBA MVP Candace Parker signs with Las Vegas Aces: reports
36-year-old spent last 2 seasons with Chicago Sky, winning championship in 2021
Former two-time MVP Candace Parker announced on social media Saturday that she would sign with the defending champion Las Vegas Aces.
She posted on Instagram that Chicago would always be her home, but "my family's home is on the west coast.
"To play for a championship close to home is the perfect situation for us. I'm looking forward to continuing the journey this summer in Las Vegas."
The free-agent signing period begins Wednesday, and the Aces can't comment until then.
Chelsea Gray was MVP of the WNBA Finals and Kelsey Plum MVP of the All-Star Game. Wilson, Plum and Jackie Young were All-Star starters.
Parker and Gray were teammates on Los Angeles' 2016 title team.
Parker, the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year and the 2016 Finals MVP, certainly fits that bill. Even at 36 last season, she averaged 13.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Sky.
"Candace has done so much for our franchise in her time here," Chicago coach and general manager James Wade said in a statement. "I understand her reasons for wanting to be closer with her immediate family. We wish her nothing but the best. She will always be a part of the Sky family. We will celebrate her time here as she deserves."
Losing her is a big blow to the Sky, who made the semifinals in last season's playoffs before losing in five games to the Connecticut Sun. Kahleah Copper is the only starter under contract for next season, so the Sky could head into a rebuild.
Parker joins the Aces at a time the Women's National Basketball Players Association said it wanted that organization investigated regarding allegations that Hamby made after traded. She posted on Instagram she was "lied to, bullied, manipulated, and discriminated against" because she is pregnant with her second child.
The Aces still have not commented on Hamby's claims.
