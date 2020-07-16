WNBA won't insist Dream co-owner Loeffler sell stake in team, commissioner says
Republican U.S. senator received backlash after objecting to league's BLM initiatives
The WNBA commissioner says the league has no plans to insist that Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler sell her stake in the team.
Loeffler, a Republican U.S. senator running for re-election in Georgia, objected to the league's initiatives to honour the Black Lives Matter movement, asking the league commissioner to scrap plans for players to wear warmup jerseys with "Black Lives Matter" and "Say Her Name" and instead put an American flag on all uniforms and apparel.
"We review all of our owners' public statements," Engelbert said. "We are aware that there are interested parties who want to purchase the team, and so I know that's being worked on, but I can't really comment on everything that's said in the political environment."
Engelbert did say she was surprised to receive the letter from Loeffler.
The Atlanta Dream players shared a message on Twitter last week saying that the collectively reject Loeffler's stance. Dream player Renee Montgomery, who is sitting out this season to focus on social justice reform, tweeted at Loeffler offering to meet with the senator and discuss their differences.
The WNBA players union responded on Twitter after Loeffler's letter became public, saying "E-N-O-U-G-H! O-U-T!"
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.