Leilani Mitchell's double-double helps Mystics snap 5-game skid with win over Sky
Lynx down Wings as starters, including Canadian Bridget Carleton, all score 10-plus
Leilani Mitchell had 20 points and 12 assists and the Washington Mystics snapped a five-game losing streak by defeating the Chicago Sky 79-69 in Bradenton, Fla., on Friday.
Myisha Hines-Allen contributed 19 points and 10 rebounds for Washington (5-12), which had lost 12 of its last 13 games. Ariel Atkins tossed in 13 points, including a pair of clutch 3-pointers in the late going among her 3-for-6 shooting from long distance overall.
Emma Meesseman added 15 points with five assists and three steals in the Washington victory. The Mystics shot 48.4 percent from the field.
The Mystics offence was humming in the first quarter as they raced to a 32-21 lead. Hines-Allen scored eight points by making all four of her field-goal attempts, while Mitchell doled out eight assists.
Chicago chipped away behind Vandersloot and Parker in the second quarter, cutting Washington's lead to 45-40 by halftime. Parker reached the 11-point mark by halftime, while Vandersloot had nine points and seven assists. Hines-Allen and Meesseman supplied 10 points apiece for the Mystics.
Lynx upend Wings
In a game of double-digit runs, the Minnesota Lynx outlasted the Dallas Wings for an 88-75 victory.
The entire starting five for Minnesota (12-5) was in double digits in points by the end of the third quarter. Napheesa Collier (14 points, 14 rebounds) and Damiris Dantas (18 points, 13 rebounds) each notched double-doubles.
Canada's Bridget Carleton scored 11 points and added six rebounds and four assists over 36 minutes of action.
WATCH | Carleton comes through in 3rd quarter:
Allisha Gray set a new career high in scoring before the end of the third quarter and finished with 26 points on 9-for-15 shooting for Dallas (6-11).
Both teams started the game hot, scoring 18 combined points in less than three minutes. But the Lynx went on a 15-2 run over the next few minutes with Collier scoring six points.
But then Minnesota went colder than the Arctic Ocean, going more than 10 minutes without a field goal.
And during that time, the Dallas went on a tear. By the end of the first, they cut the deficit to 25-24. Then over the first seven minutes of the second quarter, the Wings scored 18 of the game's next 20 points to take a 15-point at 42-27.
The Lynx's cold stretch ended when Crystal Dangerfield hit a 3-pointer with 2:28 left in the half and Minnesota ended the half down just eight points, 49-41.
Then the third quarter was all Minnesota. The Lynx started the frame on a 17-3 run to go up by six, then went back-and-forth with the Wings to end the quarter up 69-63.
Minnesota continued rolling in the fourth, outscoring the Wings 19-12 in the quarter. Dallas' lack of ability to score in the paint was a major reason for its second-half struggles — even though the Lynx scored only 10 points in the paint in the second half after scoring 30 in the first.
Arike Ogunbowale, the league's leading scorer at 21.7 ppg, had 14 points on 4-of-15 shooting for Dallas. Teammate Kayla Thornton finished with a plus/minus of minus-30.
