Canada's Carleton, Alexander combine to help Lynx down Mercury

Napheesa Collier had 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists, rookie Crystal Dangerfield scored 19 points, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the shorthanded Phoenix Mercury 90-80 on Friday night.

Collier also had four steals and two blocks for Minnesota (9-3), which has won three straight. Dangerfield's three-point play gave Minnesota an 81-73 lead with 3:16 remaining.

Damiris Dantas scored 13 points, making all five of her field goals, in the first half and Canada's Bridget Carleton, of Chatham, Ont., added 12 as Minnesota led 51-42. Dantas finished with 19 points and Carleton had 14 points and a career-high six assists in 31 minutes of action. Fellow Canadian Kayla Alexander, from Milton, Ont., added four points off the bench.

Bria Hartley led Phoenix (6-7) with 24 points and Skylar Diggins-Smith added 21. Diana Taurasi was held to 14 points on 3-of-12 shooting

Phoenix centre Brittney Griner missed her first game of the season due to personal reasons. She leads the team in points (17.7) and rebounds (7.5).

Sparks rally past Dream

Chelsea Gray scored 20 points, Candace Parker tied it in regulation and drew a key charge in overtime as the Los Angeles Sparks rallied to beat the Atlanta Dream 93-85 on Friday night.

Courtney Williams made a free-throw line jumper with 3.7 seconds left in regulation to give Atlanta a 79-77 lead. After a timeout, Parker took an inbound pass and drove the lane to tie it with a layup at the buzzer.

Glory Johnson opened the extra session with a long jumper, but Atlanta didn't score again until Betnijah Laney's basket with 35.9 seconds left.

Parker had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Los Angeles (9-3), which has won six straight games. Sydney Wiese added 15 points, Nneka Ogwumike scored 14 and Brittney Sykes 12.

Johnson paced Atlanta (2-11) with 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting. Williams and Shekinna Stricklen each scored 16 points. Atlanta has lost 10 straight since beating New York on July 31.

Stricklen sank a contested 3-pointer with 6.3 seconds left in the third quarter to cap a 12-1 run for a 58-56 lead entering the fourth.