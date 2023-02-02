Courtney Vandersloot becomes latest WNBA star to join New York Liberty

Courtney Vandersloot became the latest star to join the New York Liberty.

Vandersloot, who had played her entire 12-year career with the Chicago Sky, announced on social media that Thursday she would play with the Liberty this season, a day after Breanna Stewart said she'd play in New York.

The move now gives New York a potent lineup with Stewart, Vandersloot, Sabrina Ionescu, Betnijah Laney and Jonquel Jones making them an instant championship contender. New York, one of the WNBA's original franchises, has never won a title.

Vandersloot had announced on social media late Tuesday night that she wasn't returning to Chicago. She has led the league in assists six times during her 12-year career and helped the Sky win the 2021 WNBA championship.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BREAKING?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BREAKING</a> Courtney Vandersloot is signing with the New York Liberty🗽✍🏼 —@Sloot22

Stewart and Vandersloot are currently playing together in Turkey.

They were two of the biggest names in free agency that were expected to change teams. Vandersloot's former teammate Candace Parker also left the Sky to go to Las Vegas.

Other big name free agents still out there include Brittney Griner, who said she was returning to Phoenix, and Diana Taurasi, who is also expected to continue her career with the Mercury. Nneka Ogwumike, and her sister Chiney, are also free agents and both are also expected to go back to Los Angeles.

Canada's Kia Nurse, who last played with the Mercury, is also a free agent.

Other moves on Thursday included Kalani Brown signing with Dallas.