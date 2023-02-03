Canada's Kia Nurse inks deal with Seattle Storm in free agency

Canada's Kia Nurse is headed to the northwest.

The Hamilton, Ont., native announced on Twitter on Friday that she was signing with the Seattle Storm in free agency, leaving the Phoenix Mercury after two seasons.

Nurse, 26, missed the entire 2022 season with a knee injury suffered in the 2021 playoffs. She returned to competitive action at the World Cup in the fall, where she helped Canada place fourth, its best finish at a major basketball tournament since 1986.

The University of Connecticut alumna averages 11 points per game in her WNBA career, to go along with 2.8 rebounds and two assists.

Gooood morning Seattle 💚💛⛈ <a href="https://t.co/1n7MwsJvib">pic.twitter.com/1n7MwsJvib</a> —@KayNurse11

She joins a marquee franchise in Seattle that saw two major stars recently depart the team, with Sue Bird's retirement followed by Breanna Stewart's move to the New York Liberty in free agency. Nurse spent the first three seasons of her career with the Liberty after being drafted by the club 10th overall in 2018.

Noelle Quinn, the Storm's head coach, is also the lead assistant of the Canadian national women's team.

Two other Canadians are under contract for the upcoming WNBA season, with Bridget Carleton and Natalie Achonwa both members of the Minnesota Lynx. However, Achonwa's status is in doubt after announcing she was pregnant in November.