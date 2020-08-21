Canadian Achonwa's season high helps Fever snap Storm's 9-game winning streak

Kennedy Burke scored a career-high 23 points, Teaira McCowan had 10 points and 10 rebounds, and the Indiana Fever snapped the Seattle Storm's nine-game winning streak with a 90-84 victory on Thursday night.

Seattle (11-2) hadn't lost since July 30 when it fell to the defending champion Washington Mystics after making just 5 of 25 3-pointers. The Storm, which tied a WNBA record on Aug. 12 with 18 3-pointers, was 5 of 21 from 3-point range against the Fever.

Kelsey Mitchell added 17 points and Canada's Natalie Achonwa, of Toronto, scored a season-high 14 for Indiana (5-7). Julie Allemand had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists. The Fever dominated the paint, outrebounding the Storm 46-30.

Jewell Loyd scored 14 of her 35 points in the third quarter to keep Seattle in it. Breanna Stewart scored 18 points on 5-of-18 shooting and Natasha Howard added 11 points.

Seattle was off to its best start to a season in franchise history.

WATCH | Achonwa leads Fever past Storm:

Natalie Achonwa dropped a season-high 14 points for the Indiana Fever in a 90-84 win over the Seattle Storm. 0:49

Nurse's Liberty fall again

Azura Stevens scored a season-high 25 points, Courtney Vandersloot had 19 points, 10 assists and four steals and the Chicago Sky beat the New York Liberty 101-85 on Thursday night.

Allie Quigley also scored 19 points for Chicago (9-4). Kahleah Copper added 14 points and Ruthy Hebard 11.

Stevens scored 18 points in the first half on 7-of-9 shooting and Quigley added 13 as the Sky shot 54% en route to a 57-44 lead. Stevens and Quigley each made three 3-pointers in the opening 20 minutes, helping the Sky make 9 of 15 from distance. The Liberty made 1 of 10 from 3-point range in the half.

Chicago finished 11 of 23 behind the arc, while New York was 3 of 19.

Jazmine Jones led New York (1-11) with 18 points. Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., scored 17, Kiah Stokes had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Layshia Clarendon added 12 points. New York has lost six straight games.