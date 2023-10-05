Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Sports·New

WNBA awards expansion franchise to Golden State, growing league to 13 teams

The WNBA awarded an expansion franchise to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, with the team set to begin play in 2025.

Team to begin play in 2025, will be owned by NBA's Warriors and share arena

Janie McCauley · The Associated Press ·
A screen reads Golden State while showing the WNBA logo.
The WNBA announced it was awarding an expansion franchise to the Bay Area and the NBA's Golden State Warriors ownership team on Thursday. (@wnbagoldenstate/Twitter)

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced Thursday an expansion franchise has been awarded to the San Francisco Bay Area and will begin play in 2025.

Engelbert has faced constant questions about when the league would expand, to which she would reply when the time was right.

"The right time, the right moment is today," Engelbert said, while welcoming, "the next generation of leaders, mothers and athletes."

The NBA powerhouse Golden State Warriors have planned for this since before the opening of Chase Center in 2019. The WNBA team will play in the same arena where Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are stars.

"The Bay Area is the perfect market for a WNBA team, and we are thrilled this opportunity has finally come to fruition," Warriors CEO Joe Lacob said.

"We have been interested in a WNBA franchise for several years, due in part to the rich history of women's basketball in the Bay Area, and believe now is the ideal time to execute that vision and build upon that legacy."

Engelbert called the Bay Area a "hub" for women's basketball.

"This is a thrilling time for the WNBA," she said.

The league is also in talks with other ownership groups to further expand the league, according to USA Today, which first broke the news.

Multiple reports Thursday said Portland is a likely destination.

Toronto, which hosted an exhibition game between the Lynx and Chicago Sky in front of a sold-out Scotiabank Arena in May, has often been mentioned as another possible expansion city.

WATCH | Canada's Carleton discusses WNBA in Toronto:

Bridget Carleton of the Minnesota Lynx on the first-ever WNBA game in Toronto

5 months ago
Duration 8:54
Featured VideoHost Anastasia Bucsis talks with Canadian WNBA player Bridget Carleton about the first-ever WNBA in Toronto and how this game can help inspire the next generation of Canadian basketball players.

With files from CBC Sports

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now