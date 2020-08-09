Skip to Main Content
Riquna Williams leads 5 double digit scorers for Sparks' win over Lynx
Basketball·ROUNDUP

Riquna Williams leads 5 double digit scorers for Sparks' win over Lynx

Riquna Williams scored 21 points and led five Los Angeles Sparks players in double digits in a 97-81 win over the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday.

Canada's Bridget Carleton scores 15 points for Minnesota in 97-81 loss

The Associated Press ·
Riquna Williams scored 21 points while Candace Parker scored 11, grabbed 10 rebounds and distributed nine assists in the Sparks' fourth win of the WNBA season. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Riquna Williams scored 21 points and led five Los Angeles Sparks players in double digits in a 97-81 win over the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday.

Candace Parker scored 11, grabbed 10 rebounds and distributed nine assists in the win. Parker entered the game with four straight double-doubles and is averaging a double-double in points and rebounds this year.

Seimone Augustus scored 13 for Los Angeles (4-3) in her first game against her former team where she spent 13 seasons. Sydney Wiese scored 15 points and Chelsea Gray 10.

Crystal Dangerfield led the Lynx (5-2) with 29 points and Bridget Carleton and Damiris Dantas scored 15 apiece. Napheesa Collier scored 10. Minnesota's Sylvia Fowles missed the game due to injury.

Collier made a pair of free throws to give Minnesota its first lead at 56-55 with 4:22 left in the third quarter. After an exchange of baskets, Williams made a basket and a 3-pointer for a 64-61 lead and the Sparks never trailed again. 

WATCH | Canada's Bridget Carleton helps Lynx offence: 

Bridget Carleton put up 15 points in a 97-81 loss for the Minnesota Lynx against the Los Angeles Sparks. 1:08
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now