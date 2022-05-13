Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Detention of WNBA's Brittney Griner in Moscow extended for 1 month

The lawyer for WNBA star Brittney Griner says her pre-trial detention in Russia is extended by one month. Griner's lawyer Alexander Boikov told The Associated Press he believed the relatively short extension of the detention indicated the case would come to trial soon.

The Associated Press ·
Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner, seen during a game in August 2021, was detained after arriving at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17. Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges that allegedly contained oil derived from cannabis. (Christian Petersen/Getty Image)

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist, was detained at the Moscow airport after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The Biden administration says 31-year-old Griner is being wrongfully detained. The WNBA and U.S. officials have worked toward her release, without visible progress.

More to come.

