Sun continue blazing start to season with steady victory over Aces
Connecticut has now won 7 of 9 games this season, with both losses coming in OT
Jonquel Jones had 23 points and seven rebounds, Brionna Jones added 14 points and eight boards, and the Connecticut Sun beat the Las Vegas Aces 74-67 on Tuesday night.
Connecticut (7-2) had lost two of its last three games — both in overtime — after a 5-0 start. Las Vegas (5-2) had its three-game winning streak snapped.
Connecticut led 60-59 with 5:59 remaining before going on a 10-2 run with four points apiece from Jonquel Jones and Brionna Jones. Brionna Jones and Jasmine Thomas combined to make 4 of 4 free throws in the final minute to seal it.
Liz Cambage had a season-high 28 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Las Vegas. She said she cleared the air before the game with Connecticut coach Curt Miller before. Miller was fined and suspended for a game for comments he made about Cambage to an official when the two teams met on May 24 in Las Vegas.
A'ja Wilson added 14 points, five rebounds and six assists, and Chelsea Gray scored 10. The Aces, who were without Kelsey Plum due to Team USA duty, missed all five of their 3-pointers.
