Sun continue blazing start to season with steady victory over Aces

Jonquel Jones had 23 points and seven rebounds, Brionna Jones added 14 points and eight boards, and the Connecticut Sun beat the Las Vegas Aces 74-67 on Tuesday night.

Connecticut (7-2) had lost two of its last three games — both in overtime — after a 5-0 start. Las Vegas (5-2) had its three-game winning streak snapped.

Connecticut led 60-59 with 5:59 remaining before going on a 10-2 run with four points apiece from Jonquel Jones and Brionna Jones. Brionna Jones and Jasmine Thomas combined to make 4 of 4 free throws in the final minute to seal it.

Briann January and Thomas each scored 11 points for Connecticut. Thomas also had six assists. DeWanna Bonner was limited to six points in 33 minutes, but she also had eight rebounds, five assists and three steals. The Sun made 22 of 23 free-throw attempts.

Liz Cambage had a season-high 28 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Las Vegas. She said she cleared the air before the game with Connecticut coach Curt Miller before. Miller was fined and suspended for a game for comments he made about Cambage to an official when the two teams met on May 24 in Las Vegas.

A'ja Wilson added 14 points, five rebounds and six assists, and Chelsea Gray scored 10. The Aces, who were without Kelsey Plum due to Team USA duty, missed all five of their 3-pointers.

WATCH | When might the WNBA come to Canada?: