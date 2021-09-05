Quigley scores 22 points as Sky top Aces to clinch playoff berth
Sky's Copper scores 14 points, Candace Parker adds 12 points, 13 rebounds, 8 assists
Allie Quigley scored 22 points, Diamond DeShields added 17 points and the Chicago Sky beat the Las Vegas Aces 92-84 on Sunday to clinch a playoff berth.
The Sky (15-14) have made the playoffs in each of coach James Wade's three seasons with the team.
Kahleah Copper scored 14 points and Candace Parker had 12 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists for Chicago.
Riquna Williams was fouled as she made a jumper from the top of the key to trim the Aces' deficit to 87-84 with 2:18 to play but missed the and-the free throw. Las Vegas went 0 for 6 from the field as the Sky made 5 of 6 from the foul line from there to seal it.
This ball movement and teamwork from Chicago is EVERYTHING 💪 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsWorkItFlow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsWorkItFlow</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/servicenow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@servicenow</a> <br><br>📺 ABC <a href="https://t.co/w9WFv4Mg7Y">pic.twitter.com/w9WFv4Mg7Y</a>—@WNBA
Kelsey Plum led the Aces (20-8) with 23 points. A'ja Wilson scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Williams finished with 14 points.
Liz Cambage (COVID protocol) and Dearica Hamby (ankle) did not play for Las Vegas. Kiah Stokes, who started in place of Cambage, had 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks.
Chicago shot 51% from the field and had 30 assists on 34 made field goals.
