Mercury soar to WNBA Finals behind Diana Taurasi's clutch 4th quarter
Phoenix star scores 14 points in final frame to help eliminate Las Vegas
Diana Taurasi scored 14 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter, and Brittney Griner had 28 points and nine rebounds as the Phoenix Mercury beat the Las Vegas Aces 87-84 Friday night to advance to the WNBA Finals.
Shey Peddy made two of three free throws with 4.8 seconds left to give the Mercury an 86-84 lead, and Griner added one from the line to close the scoring. Griner also had a block on Wilson with 0.7 seconds remaining to secure the win.
Taurasi made a 3-pointer with 1:12 left to give the Mercury an 84-81 lead, and Gray responded with a 3 just 6 seconds later to tie it for the Aces.
WATCH | Taurasi leads Mercury past Aces:
The Mercury will face the Chicago Sky in the finals. Game 1 is on Sunday.
The Aces went on a 14-2 run to begin the third quarter to take a 56-46 lead midway through the period.
WATCH | Phoenix's Kia Nurse tears ACL in Game 4:
