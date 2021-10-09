Skip to Main Content
Basketball·New

Mercury soar to WNBA Finals behind Diana Taurasi's clutch 4th quarter

Diana Taurasi scored 14 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter, and Brittney Griner had 28 points and nine rebounds as the Phoenix Mercury beat the Las Vegas Aces 87-84 Friday night to advance to the WNBA Finals.

Phoenix star scores 14 points in final frame to help eliminate Las Vegas

Danny Webster · The Associated Press ·
Phoenix guard Diana Taurasi (3) celebrates with teammates after their 87-84 win to clinch their WNBA semifinals series in Game 5 against the Las Vegas Aces on Friday. (Chase Stevens/The Associated Press)

Diana Taurasi scored 14 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter, and Brittney Griner had 28 points and nine rebounds as the Phoenix Mercury beat the Las Vegas Aces 87-84 Friday night to advance to the WNBA Finals.

Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum scored 22 points each for Las Vegas, and A'ja Wilson added 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Shey Peddy made two of three free throws with 4.8 seconds left to give the Mercury an 86-84 lead, and Griner added one from the line to close the scoring. Griner also had a block on Wilson with 0.7 seconds remaining to secure the win.

Taurasi made a 3-pointer with 1:12 left to give the Mercury an 84-81 lead, and Gray responded with a 3 just 6 seconds later to tie it for the Aces.

WATCH | Taurasi leads Mercury past Aces:

Mercury advances to WNBA Finals with win over Aces in deciding Game 5

52 minutes ago
2:55
Phoenix Mercury beats Las Vegas Aces 87-84 to advance to the WNBA Finals. 2:55

The Mercury will face the Chicago Sky in the finals. Game 1 is on Sunday.

The Aces went on a 14-2 run to begin the third quarter to take a 56-46 lead midway through the period.

WATCH | Phoenix's Kia Nurse tears ACL in Game 4:

Canada's Kia Nurse leaves WNBA playoff game with knee injury

2 days ago
1:16
Phoenix Mercury guard Kia Nurse suffers a knee injury on her layup attempt. The Hamilton native leaves the game and doesn't return. 1:16
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now