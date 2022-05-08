Cambage's double-double leads Sparks past Fever
Sykes adds 17 points as Los Angeles claims 2nd straight win
Liz Cambage had 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds, Brittney Sykes added 17 points and had five steals and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Indiana Fever 87-77 on Sunday.
Nneka Ogwumike had 13 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Los Angeles (2-0), which won its first two games for the first time since 2018. Chennedy Carter had 12 points, five assists and two blocks, and Jordin Canada scored 10 points with five assists.
Carter made back-to-back baskets as the Los Angeles scored the first 10 points in a 21-7 run that made it 48-38. Lexie Brown hit a 3-pointer — the Sparks' only 3 of the game — with 7:39 left in the third quarter and L.A. never again trailed.
Destanni Henderson, the No. 20 overall selection in last month's draft, scored a season-high 19 points for Indiana. Kelsey Mitchell had 15 points and seven assists, NaLyssa Smith had 13 points and nine rebounds and Alanna Smith finished with 10 points.
The Sparks shot 47.9 per cent (34 of 71) overall — despite hitting just 1 of 10 from 3-point range — and made 18 of 20 from the free-throw line.
Indiana made 10 of 26 (38.5 per cent) from behind the arc but shot just 36.5% (19 of 52) from 2-point range.
