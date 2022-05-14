Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Basketball

Taurasi scores 24 points to lift Mercury to series sweep of Storm

Diana Taurasi made six three-pointers and scored 24 points and the visiting Phoenix Mercury beat the Seattle Storm 69-64 on Saturday to sweep the home-and-home series.

Diggins-Smith adds 14 points for Phoenix; Loyd scores 26 points to lead Seattle

The Associated Press ·
Diana Taurasi, left, scored 24 points to lead the Phoenix Mercury past hosts Seattle Storm 69-64 on Saturday. Above, she is seen in a Wednesday win against the Storm. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Minnesota (2-1) beat Seattle (1-3) 97-77 on Wednesday night in Phoenix.

Skylar Diggins-Smith added 14 points and five assists for Phoenix. Brianna Turner had 14 rebounds, and Tina Charles grabbed 10.

Jewell Loyd hit five three-pointers and scored 26 points for Seattle. Sue Bird scored two points on 1-of-11 shooting.

She missed all eight of her 3-point tries. Stephanie Talbot had 14 rebounds and eight points on 3-of-11 shooting. Ezi Magbegor had 10 rebounds and blocked seven shots.

