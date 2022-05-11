Delle Donne leads 2nd-half charge as Mystics take comeback victory over Aces
Kelsey Mitchell's 26-point night lifts Fever to win over Lynx
Elena Delle Donne scored 12 of her 19 points in the second half, Myisha Hines-Allen had 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and the Washington Mystics used a big third quarter to beat the Las Vegas Aces 89-76 on Tuesday night.
Washington trailed by 13 points at halftime before outscoring the Aces 24-7 in the third for a 60-56 lead. The Mystics extended their advantage to 74-60 midway through the fourth.
Ariel Atkins added 13 points and eight rebounds for Washington (3-0). Katie Benzan scored 12 points and Tianna Hawkins had 10. Natasha Cloud did not play due to health and safety protocols.
Young and Plum each scored 14 points in the first half, and Wilson had 10 points and eight rebounds to help the Aces build a 49-36 lead. Las Vegas shot 57.6 per cent from the field in the first half while holding the Mystics to 39.5 per cent. Wilson secured a double-double in the third quarter.
UConn stars Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd sat courtside.
Mitchell powers Fever past Lynx
Kelsey Mitchell scored 26 points, Crystal Dangerfield had 10 points and six assists against her former team and the Indiana Fever beat the Minnesota Lynx 82-76 on Tuesday night to snap a six-game losing streak in the series.
Rookie NaLyssa Smith added nine points and Destanni Henderson had eight points and five assists for Indiana (1-2). Mitchell made four of Indiana's nine three-pointers and Victoria Vivians added three.
Indiana fell behind 21-12 in the first quarter, but responded with a 36-18 second quarter. The 36 points rank third in Indiana history for scoring in a quarter.
Sylvia Fowles had 26 points and 14 rebounds to lead Minnesota (0-3). Rachel Banham added 14 points and Jessica Shepard had 10 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.
