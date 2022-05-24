Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Basketball

Aces cruise past Sparks for 5th straight win

A'ja Wilson scored 24 points, Jackie Young added 19 points and nine rebounds, and the Las Vegas Aces routed the Los Angeles Sparks 104-76 on Monday night for their fifth straight victory.

Wilson, Young combine for 43 points in Las Vegas' dominant 104-76 victory

The Associated Press ·
A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces scored 24 points to help her team roll past the Los Angeles Sparks for a 104-76 home victory on Monday night at Michelob Ultra Arena. (@WNBA/Twitter)

A'ja Wilson scored 24 points, Jackie Young added 19 points and nine rebounds, and the Las Vegas Aces routed the Los Angeles Sparks 104-76 on Monday night for their fifth straight victory.

The Aces tied a WNBA record with 18 3-pointers, topping the team mark of 16, and scored 100-plus in back-to-back games.

Las Vegas closed the first quarter on a 23-3 run to take control. The Aces scored 39 points in the frame, with 14 points from Wilson, and led 57-36 at halftime. Wilson had 16 points at the break, Young added 13 and Chelsea Gray scored 11 as the Aces shot 55.9% from the field and held Los Angeles to 35.9 per cent.

Kelsey Plum had 17 points and eight assists and Gray finished with 14 points for Las Vegas (7-1), which became the first WNBA team to score 39-plus points in a quarter this season. Kierstan Bell scored 12 points.

Liz Cambage made her return to Las Vegas and picked up two early fouls before finishing with 10 points for Los Angeles (2-5). Chennedy Carter added 17 points, Jordin Canada had 11 points and nine assists, and Nneka Ogwumike scored nine points.

The Sparks have lost five straight games.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now