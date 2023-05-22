With eyes on Paris Olympics, Toby Fournier joins Canada's women's basketball team camp

It's been quite the ride for Toby Fournier of late, but one she continues to have tunnel vision through.

The 17-year-old Toronto native committed to Duke University on Wednesday. After celebrating with family over dinner that night, ESPN's 13th-ranked 2024 basketball prospect is now in Edmonton for senior women's national team camp, with eyes on competing for Canada at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

"I just stick to my goals and what I've wanted for a long time. The Olympics has really been a dream for me for a lot of my life," Fournier told The Canadian Press. "So I feel like just knowing where I want to go and what I need to do and what next steps I need to take to get into that position and to set myself up for the Olympics.

"I just need to honestly play my game, be confident. I'm at the camp for a reason and there is an opportunity for me to make this team."

The training camp, in addition to an exhibition game against Japan in Victoria on June 2, is the first phase of preparation leading into the FIBA Women's AmeriCup in Mexico from July 1-9.

With the U.S. already qualified for the Paris Games, the top-performing squad at the AmeriCup — featuring 10 teams — will automatically advance to the FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying tournament in February 2024. The following three best teams will compete in the regional FIBA Women's Pre-Olympic Qualifying tournaments in November.

Fournier, a six-foot-two forward at Crestwood Preparatory College of the Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association, completed her Grade 11 season on March 5, leading her squad to a league title and picking up Finals MVP with a 23-point performance.

Fournier then had a standout showing at the Nike Hoops Summit on April 8 in Portland, Ore. She finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the World Select team in the event's inaugural women's game.

Going from Rec leagues to the world stage, Toby Fournier's basketball journey is nothing short of inspiring

The teen took up basketball at 12 years old after quitting other sports and activities, including gymnastics and ballet.

Her rise to prominence began two years later when a video of her dunking went viral. With the success has come a mental shift for Fournier.

"I was a very like, anxious, more quiet kid. I was always loud with people I felt comfortable with and I was still very energetic, but it was never like I had the most confidence, especially in sports," she said. "So I kind of didn't see a lot of my potential even when other people could.

"And I feel like that was kind of the most mentally draining for me, was the part of my game where I didn't even want to take it to the hoop because I was so nervous. But at this point in my basketball career, I kind of flipped the switch and I was able to embrace the pressure ... the nerves and the adrenalin I have before games and now use it to my advantage instead of letting it shut me down.

"Now I kind of like that attention and the energy I get from it."

Wrapping up a "super chaotic" recruitment process, her commitment to Duke is one that she's amped about for a number of reasons.

"It's more of a feeling of excitement because I'm just so ready for the next year and to be on such a big stage and be able to compete in front of so many people," Fournier said. "It's been a lifelong dream for me and just something I've wanted for a long time, ever since I started basketball.

"But it's definitely a lot of relief too. It's a very nice feeling to just relax and know that I have the place that I'm going next year and just to build that connection with them and not worry about anyone else."

'Huge learning experience'

Now competing alongside some of Canada's best will be an opportunity to absorb information.

"I think it's a huge learning experience," Fournier said. "Just being able to be around all these women that have been going through it for so long and have been in the game for so much longer than me.

"Just being able to follow in their footsteps and see kind of how they act and how they behave. Not replicate exactly what they're doing, but there's certain things that are required in an elite athlete and just kind of picking up those habits from them and learning and being able to ask questions.

"And a lot of them are super nice and they're always able to guide me through everything."