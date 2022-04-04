Undefeated Ryerson cruises past Winnipeg to win 1st U Sports women's basketball title
Rachel Farwell leads Rams with game-high 17 points in 70-48 victory
The Ryerson Rams capped off an undefeated season with a convincing victory in the U Sports women's basketball championship game to claim their first national title.
Rachel Farwell scored a game-high 17 points and the Rams defeated the Winnipeg Wesmen 70-48 Sunday. They never trailed in the final.
Mikaela Dodig had 13 points and seven assists, while Jama Bin-Edward and Eve Uwayesu scored 12 points apiece. Eleanor Jones had a game-high 12 rebounds.
Faith Hezekiah and Kyanna Giles each scored 13 points to lead the offence for the Wesmen. Hezekiah led Winnipeg with eight assists.
The final buzzer, the celebration, and that crowd‼️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/weRrams?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#weRrams</a> <a href="https://t.co/Jd23r7lhkm">pic.twitter.com/Jd23r7lhkm</a>—@ryersonrams
The Rams squeaked past the Brock Badgers 64-56 in overtime in Saturday's semifinal to set up the championship clash.
Ryerson went 14-0 in the regular season.
Earlier on Sunday, Queen's claimed bronze with a 75-57 win over Brock.
