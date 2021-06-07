Ogunbowale's last-second 3 lifts Wings over Storm

Arike Ogunbowale's 3-pointer with less than a second left capped a 12-point comeback for the Dallas Wings in a 68-67 win that snapped the Seattle Storm's five-game winning streak on Sunday night.

Ogunbowale finished with 24 points and her clutch shot helped the Wings (3-5) return the favor after they were stunned by the Jewell Loyd's overtime buzzer beater — also in Everett, Washington — on Friday night.

Loyd had 25 points for Seattle (7-2) on Sunday, which had not trailed in the second half until Ogunbowale's winner.

The Storm led 54-42 with three minutes left in the third quarter, Dallas erased the deficit at 56-all early in the fourth, but the Storm pushed back in front and led 65-58 on Loyd's 3-pointer with 3:13 left. They were up 67-60 with 2:06 left before Ogunbowale scored the final eight points, including the game-winner.

Marina Mabrey added 15 points, and Isabelle Harrison scored 14 for Dallas.

Breanna Stewart had 14 points, and Epiphanny Prince added 13 points for Seattle.

Lynx defeat Dream

Kayla McBride scored 19 points and Crystal Dangerfield and Sylvia Fowles scored 17 apiece and the Minnesota Lynx never trailed in a 100-80 win over the Atlanta Dream.

Fowles scored nine of the Lynx's first 13 points for a 13-0 lead. McBride's three-point play with 5:10 left in the first quarter made it 21-5 before the Dream rallied to finish the first outscoring Minnesota 18-8.

Despite the run, Atlanta never got closer than six points the rest of the way. The Lynx (3-4) led by double figures for most of the remainder until Cheyenne Parker's three-point play with 1:40 left in the third made it 65-59.

Minnesota went on an 11-5 run to close the quarter and led by double digits the rest of the way.

Tiffany Hayes scored 21 for Atlanta (4-4) and Aari McDonald 15.

The Lynx beat the Dream 86-84 on Friday night.

WATCH | Should Toronto get a WNBA team?: