Crozon's 13 points lead Canada's 3x3 basketball women to AmeriCup bronze over Chile

Canada's women have medalled in each year of the FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup, adding bronze on Sunday in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Paige Crozon of Humboldt, Sask., led the way, outscoring the entire Chilean team with 13 points in a 21-8 victory, highlighted by a trio of two-pointers as the Canadians took control.

"I'm really proud of this team and the way we regrouped going into the bronze-medal game," she told Canada Basketball. "This team improved so much over the course of the tournament and I'm proud of our growth and camaraderie."

Jamie Scott had six rebounds and Saicha Grant-Allen five points and six rebounds for Canada, which went 6-for-12 from beyond the arc while Chile was scoreless from long range.

The teams exchanged points early on, with Crozon tying the game 6-6 with 6:11 remaining before the Canadians closed the game on a 16-2 run.

Canada claimed bronze in the inaugural 3x3 AmeriCup in 2021 before winning last December in Miami.

The United States prevented the Canadians from returning to the final this time around with a 21-15 semifinal victory, led by Kelsey Mitchell's nine points.

'Disappointing' semifinal loss to U.S.

Canada led 11-8 with 4:21 remaining but Mitchell nailed a step-back two-pointer to give the U.S. a one-point lead with 3:22 remaining.

"It was disappointing to lose in the semis to USA, especially with the effort and toughness we showed," Crozon said.

Earlier Sunday, Canada downed Puerto Rico 17-13. Grant-Allen grabbed 10 rebounds and Scott finished with six points, four rebounds and four highlights.

In the gold-medal contest, tournament MVP Dearica Hamby made an off-balance, falling-down shot off a lob from Mitchell as time expired, lifting the Americans to a 21-20 win over Brazil.

HAMBY CALLS GOLD!! 🇺🇸🥇<a href="https://twitter.com/Kelz_Hoop?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Kelz_Hoop</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/dearicamarie?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dearicamarie</a> connect with 2.4 seconds left to win the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/3x3AmeriCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#3x3AmeriCup</a> title! <a href="https://t.co/fzTEM2g6bB">pic.twitter.com/fzTEM2g6bB</a> —@usab3x3

Hamby's shot, a one-pointer, since baskets in 3x3 are worth one inside the arc and two outside the arc, capped a huge rally from the Americans. They trailed 19-13 with 2:02 left in the game, which is decided when someone reaches 21 points or when the 10-minute game clock expires.

The Americans needed only 64 seconds to tie the game. Mitchell scored, Katie Lou Samuelson — playing in her first competitive event since becoming a mother four months ago — hit back-to-back two-pointers just eight seconds apart to get the U.S. within one, and Hamby connected to tie it.

Brazil went back up 20-19, Samuelson made a free throw to tie the game again and then Hamby delivered at the buzzer for gold.