McMaster to play for school's 1st women's basketball championship

The McMaster Marauders are one win away from their first Canadian women's university basketball title.

Sarah Gates scored 21 points to lead the No. 2 Marauders to a 73-66 victory over the third-seeded Saskatchewan Huskies in the first semifinal of the women's Final 8 tournament on Saturday.

McMaster faces either No. 1 Laval or the fourth-seeded Ottawa Gee-Gees who were set to battle in Saturday's late semi.

The bronze and gold-medal games are Sunday at Ryerson University's Mattamy Athletic Centre.

Hilary Hanaka added 19 points, while Christina Buttenham had 16 points and 10 rebounds for McMaster.

Summer Masikewish had 21 points and 12 rebounds to top the Huskies, who won the tournament in 2016 and were silver medallists last year. They beat Acadia in the quarterfinals to advance to Saturday's semis.