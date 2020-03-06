Skip to Main Content
Western downs Alberta to advance to men's basketball semifinals
Basketball·U Sports Roundup

A huge second quarter propelled the No. 5 Western Mustangs to an 86-72 win over the No. 4 Alberta Golden Bears in the opening quarter-final at the U Sports men's basketball championship on Friday.

The Canadian Press ·
Western University Mustangs guard Omar Shiddo (12) led his team with 24 points in their 86-72 win over the No. 4 Alberta Golden Bears in the opening quarter-final at the U Sports men's basketball championship on Friday. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Western outscored Alberta 35-12 in the second quarter, wiping out a 13-point deficit.

Alberta suffered a quarter-final loss for the fourth consecutive year.

The Mustangs will face the winner of Friday's second quarter-final between the No. 1 Carleton Ravens and No. 8 Calgary Dinos.

Western dominated from three-point range against Alberta, hitting 17 of 28 (60.7 per cent). Alberta was just 5-for-20 (25 per cent) in the same category.

Omar Shiddo led the Mustangs with 24 points, while Eriq Jenkins had 21. Brody Clarke and Cole Knudsen each had 17 for the Golden Bears.

Women's consolation semi

The University of Calgary Dinos advanced to the women's consolation final after handing the University of Ryerson Rams a 84-67 loss on Friday.

The Dinos will face the winner of Friday's other consolation semifinal between Alberta and Carleton on Saturday.

with files from CBC Sports

