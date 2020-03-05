UPEI Panthers upset Ryerson Rams in women's basketball Final 8
National player of the year Jenna Mae Ellsworth scores team-high 22 points for Panthers
The sixth-seeded Prince Edward Island Panthers rallied to upset the No. 3 Ryerson Rams 75-70 in the opening quarter-final of the U Sports women's basketball championship on Thursday.
Trailing by 10 after three quarters, the Panthers outscored the Toronto-based Rams 29-14 in the fourth to pull off the victory.
Panthers guard Jenna Mae Ellsworth, named the national player of the year Wednesday, had a team-high 22 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. Reese Baxendale added 19 points and Lauren Rainford had 18 for the Panthers.
Marin Scotten scored a game-high 31 points and added 10 rebounds for Ryerson, the runner-up in the Ontario conference this year.
PEI qualified for the Final 8 after winning the Atlantic conference title for the first time in 22 years.
The Panthers advance to Saturday's semifinals and will face the winner of Thursday's second quarter-final between the No. 2 Brock Badgers and No. 7 Calgary Dinos. CBC Sports is live streaming all the action here.
