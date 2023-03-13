Carleton tops Queen's to win 1st women's basketball national title since 2018
Ravens outscore Gaels 71-59 in Sydney, N.S., for 2nd title in program history
The Carleton Ravens defeated the Queen's Gaels 71-59 on Sunday at Sullivan Field House in Sydney, N.S., to capture the gold medal in the U Sports Women's Final 8 basketball championship.
Kali Pocrnic led the Ravens with 20 points, while Teresa Donato had 14 and Dorcas Buisa added 12.
The Ravens railed the Gaels 31-26, but outscored the Gaels 20-7 in the third quarter and 25-21 in the final frame to capture their second title in program history and their first since 2018.
WATCH | Carleton defeats Queen's to claim championship:
Laura Donovan led the Gaels with 23 points, while teammate Bridget Mulholland chipped in with 17.
Alaina McMillan led the Huskies with 13 points and Lucina Beaumont had 12. Marlo Steenbakkers chipped in with 10 points.
Acadia edged Calgary 78-76 in the fifth-place final.
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?