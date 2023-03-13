Content
Carleton tops Queen's to win 1st women's basketball national title since 2018

The Carleton Ravens defeated the Queen's Gaels 71-59 on Sunday at Sullivan Field House in Sydney, N.S., to capture the gold medal in the U Sports Women's Final 8 basketball championship.

The Canadian Press ·
A group of women's basketball players gather behind a banner to celebrate their victory.
The Carleton Ravens celebrate their 71-59 victory over the Queen's Gaels in the U Sports Women's Basketball National Championship on Sunday in Sydney, N.S. (Shane Wilkie/The Canadian Press)

Kali Pocrnic led the Ravens with 20 points, while Teresa Donato had 14 and Dorcas Buisa added 12.

The Ravens railed the Gaels 31-26, but outscored the Gaels 20-7 in the third quarter and 25-21 in the final frame to capture their second title in program history and their first since 2018.

WATCH | Carleton defeats Queen's to claim championship:

Carleton's women capture 2nd U Sport national basketball championship title

3 hours ago
Duration 0:56
Carleton defeated Queen's 71-59 Sunday to capture the school's second women's national championship title.

Laura Donovan led the Gaels with 23 points, while teammate Bridget Mulholland chipped in with 17.

The Alberta Pandas defeated Saint Mary's Huskies 64-49 in the bronze-medal final. Jenna Harpe led the Pandas with 17 points, while Emma Kary had 11.

Alaina McMillan led the Huskies with 13 points and Lucina Beaumont had 12. Marlo Steenbakkers chipped in with 10 points.

Acadia edged Calgary 78-76 in the fifth-place final.

With files from CBC Sports

