Raptors forward Pascal Siakam undergoes shoulder surgery, may miss season start

The Toronto Raptors say forward Pascal Siakam will miss approximately five months after he underwent surgery last week to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.
The Raptors said in a release Friday that Siakam injured his shoulder in a May 8 game against Memphis. Along with several other starters, Siakam missed Toronto's final four games of the season.
If the timetable for Siakam's return holds, he would return around three weeks into the 2021-22 NBA season. The next season is scheduled to start Oct. 19.
Siakam appeared in 56 of 72 games last season, averaging 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
He tied his career high with 44 points in a May 6 overtime loss to Washington, which was the game before he sustained the shoulder injury.
