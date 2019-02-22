Jim Boeheim to return to Syracuse bench after fatal crash

Jim Boeheim will coach Syracuse against top-ranked Duke on Saturday night, his team's next game after Boeheim struck and killed a pedestrian on a darkened highway.

Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack said in a release Friday that Boeheim will resume coaching duties three days after the crash.

Police say the fatal accident happened on Interstate-690 in Syracuse on Wednesday night after Syracuse beat Louisville. Syracuse police say 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez was a passenger in a car that apparently skidded out of control on a patch of ice and hit a guardrail.

Jimenez was trying to get to safety when he was struck by Boeheim's SUV. Boeheim came over a rise and swerved to avoid the disabled car, which was perpendicular across two lanes.

No tickets have been issued to Boeheim and the investigation is continuing.