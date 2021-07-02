Brionna Jones scores career-high 34 as Sun extend Fever's losing skid
Connecticut wins 4th in a row to move half-game out of 1st place
Brionna Jones scored a career-high 34 points on 14-of-19 shooting and the Connecticut Sun beat the Indiana Fever 86-80 on Thursday night.
Jones set her previous career best of 26 points in an 80-72 win over Dallas on June 22.
All-Star baby ⭐ <a href="https://twitter.com/_bjones18?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_bjones18</a> continues to shine for the Sun<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CountIt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CountIt</a> <a href="https://t.co/U28zrjw1tr">pic.twitter.com/U28zrjw1tr</a>—@WNBA
Jonquel Jones made 10 of 10 from the free-throw line and finished with 19 points and DeWanna Bonner scored 13 for Connecticut (12-5). The Sun have won four in a row to move a half-game out of first in the WNBA standings, behind Las Vegas and Seattle.
Kelsey Mitchell scored 21 points and Tiffany Mitchell added 19 for the Fever.
Bernadett Hatar — a 6-foot-10 rookie from Hungary — got her first WNBA start in place of injured Jessica Breland. The 26-year-old Hatar played 17 minutes and finished with five fouls, three turnovers and no rebounds.
