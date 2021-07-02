Skip to Main Content
Basketball

Brionna Jones scores career-high 34 as Sun extend Fever's losing skid

Brionna Jones scored a career-high 34 points on 14-of-19 shooting and the Connecticut Sun beat the Indiana Fever 86-80 on Thursday night.

Connecticut wins 4th in a row to move half-game out of 1st place

The Associated Press ·
Connecticut Sun's Brionna Jones (42) shoots against Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell (0) during the first half of Connecticut's 86-80 win on Thursday. (Darron Cummings/The Associated Press)

Brionna Jones scored a career-high 34 points on 14-of-19 shooting and the Connecticut Sun beat the Indiana Fever 86-80 on Thursday night.

Jones set her previous career best of 26 points in an 80-72 win over Dallas on June 22.

Jonquel Jones made 10 of 10 from the free-throw line and finished with 19 points and DeWanna Bonner scored 13 for Connecticut (12-5). The Sun have won four in a row to move a half-game out of first in the WNBA standings, behind Las Vegas and Seattle.

Jonquel Jones scored the final eight points in a 20-4 run that made it 26-14 late in the first quarter and Indiana (1-16), which has lost 12 in a row, trailed the rest of the way.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 21 points and Tiffany Mitchell added 19 for the Fever.

Bernadett Hatar — a 6-foot-10 rookie from Hungary — got her first WNBA start in place of injured Jessica Breland. The 26-year-old Hatar played 17 minutes and finished with five fouls, three turnovers and no rebounds.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now