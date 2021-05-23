Breanna Stewart, Jewell Loyd shine as Storm beat Wings in OT
Stewart becomes fastest player to reach 2,500 points, 1,000 rebounds in WNBA history
Breanna Stewart had 36 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks to help the Seattle Storm beat the Dallas Wings 100-97 in overtime on Saturday night.
Jewell Loyd added 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Seattle and Jordin Canada scored 14 points — including a floater in the lane with 4.4 seconds left in regulation that forced the extra period.
Ogunbowale had 28 points and six assists for Dallas (1-1) and Marina Mabrey made a career-high tying six 3-pointers and finished with a career-best 26 points. Isabelle Harrison added 16 points and 11 rebounds and Kayla Thornton had 14 points and a career-high 12 boards.
Ogunbowale scored in double figures for the 39th consecutive game, the longest active streak of its kind in the WNBA and one shy of the franchise record set by Skylar Diggins-Smith.
