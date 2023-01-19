Seattle Storm to retire 4-time WNBA champion Sue Bird's number 10 jersey

The Seattle Storm will retire four-times WNBA champion Sue Bird's No. 10 jersey, the team said on Thursday, months after the 42-year-old called time on one of the most decorated careers in basketball.

The Women's National Basketball Association franchise will hoist her number to the Climate Pledge Arena rafters in a pre-game ceremony on June 11, paying tribute to the former first overall pick who defined Seattle basketball over two decades.

In the history books ✅ <br><br>In the rafters 🔜 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/10forever?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#10forever</a> <a href="https://t.co/c1o0iEPMOW">pic.twitter.com/c1o0iEPMOW</a> —@seattlestorm

"When Sue came to Seattle, they embraced her and obviously she embraced Seattle back," said former team mate Breanna Stewart. "Everybody knows Sue Bird."

The five-time Olympic gold medallist earned a record 13 WNBA All-Star selections during her career and is only the second Storm player to have her number retired after Australian three-time WNBA MVP Lauren Jackson.