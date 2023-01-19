Content
Seattle Storm to retire 4-time WNBA champion Sue Bird's number 10 jersey

The Seattle Storm will retire four-times WNBA champion Sue Bird's No. 10 jersey, the team said on Thursday, months after the 42-year-old called time on one of the most decorated careers in basketball.

5-time Olympic champion earned record 13 All-Star selections during career

Thomson Reuters ·
A basketball player wearing black jersey and shorts puts both her hands above her heart to show appreciation for the fans, who are celebrating her. A member of the audience can be seen in the back holding a sign with the player's first name.
Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm reacts after losing to the Las Vegas Aces 97-92 in the final game of her career during Game Four of the 2022 WNBA Playoffs semifinals in September. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Women's National Basketball Association franchise will hoist her number to the Climate Pledge Arena rafters in a pre-game ceremony on June 11, paying tribute to the former first overall pick who defined Seattle basketball over two decades.

"When Sue came to Seattle, they embraced her and obviously she embraced Seattle back," said former team mate Breanna Stewart. "Everybody knows Sue Bird."

The five-time Olympic gold medallist earned a record 13 WNBA All-Star selections during her career and is only the second Storm player to have her number retired after Australian three-time WNBA MVP Lauren Jackson.

