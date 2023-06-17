Loyd scores career-high 39 as Storm take down Wings in high-scoring affair

Jewell Loyd scored a career-high 39 points, Seattle made 17 three-pointers and the visiting Storm defeated the Dallas Wings 109-103 on Saturday in Arlington, Texas.

Seattle's victory overshadowed a career-high 41-point performance by Arike Ogunbowale of the Wings.

In the final four minutes, Loyd and Ogunbowale scored 14 points each.

Seattle trailed 75-74 entering the fourth quarter but quickly regained the lead early in the period and led for the final nine minutes.

Gold Mamba was turnt today, dropping a career-high 39 PTS, going 7-12 from downtown 😤<br><br>Today's game marked the 2nd highest scoring performance for a <a href="https://twitter.com/seattlestorm?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@seattlestorm</a> player, <a href="https://twitter.com/jewellloyd?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jewellloyd</a> is only behind Lauren Jackson (47 PTS on 7/24/07) who holds the franchise record<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MoreThanGame?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MoreThanGame</a> <a href="https://t.co/leB3rt94ZU">pic.twitter.com/leB3rt94ZU</a> —@WNBA

A three-point play by Ogunbowale drew the Wings within one point near the four-minute mark, but in the next minute-and-a-half, Loyd hit a 17-footer, Ezi Magbegor drained a three-pointer and Loyd hit another midrange jumper to keep the Storm out in front. Loyd added a three-pointer and went seven of eight from the foul line to help put the game away in the final two minutes.

Loyd made 12 of 21 shots overall, including seven of 12 three-pointers and went 8 of 10 from the free-throw line. She also had five rebounds and five assists.

Magbegor made four of four three-pointers and finished with 15 points. Ivana Dojkic had 14 points with seven assists, Mercedes Russell had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Hamilton native Kia Nurse added 11 points for Seattle (3-7). The Storm's 17 three-pointers were one short of the team record.

Ogunbowale went 13 of 24 from the field, including seven of 14 from three-point range, and made eight of eight free throws. Satou Sabally added 25 points, Natasha Howard had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Crystal Dangerfield scored 15 points for Dallas (5-6).

Left it all out on the floor 🙌<a href="https://twitter.com/Arike_O?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Arike_O</a> went off for a career-high 41 PTS in a matchup against the Storm and shot an impressive 54.2% from the field and knocked down 7 triples <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MoreThanGame?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MoreThanGame</a> <a href="https://t.co/SSz922vHXQ">pic.twitter.com/SSz922vHXQ</a> —@WNBA

Loyd hit six of her first eight three-point attempts in the first half and scored 25 points. Seattle led 55-47 at halftime, thanks in large part to a 20-8 run that gave the Storm a 15-point lead near the two-minute mark of the second quarter.

The game was part of the Commissioner's Cup series. Seattle improved to 3-4 and Dallas fell to 3-2.