Sky defeats Storm for 5th consecutive win, WNBA playoff spot
Quigley, Meesseman combine for 34 points in Chicago's 78-74 win
Allie Quigley scored 18 points, Emma Meesseman had 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists and the Chicago Sky beat the visiting Seattle Storm 78-74 on Wednesday for their fifth straight victory.
Chicago (20-6) clinched a playoff spot with its 20th win of the season.
Meesseman made a reverse layup to give Chicago a 76-72 lead and Kahleah Copper grabbed an offensive rebound on the Sky's next possession before making 1 of 2 free throws for a five-point lead. After a timeout, Breanna Stewart made a driving layup with 10.7 seconds left to pull Seattle within three points, but Copper went 1 for 2 from the free-throw line at the other end.
Stewart led Seattle (17-9) with 24 points. Jewell Loyd added 18 points, Tina Charles had 11 points and six rebounds, and Sue Bird scored nine points.
