Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Basketball

Sky defeats Storm for 5th consecutive win, WNBA playoff spot

Allie Quigley scored 18 points, Emma Meesseman had 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists and the Chicago Sky beat the visiting Seattle Storm 78-74 on Wednesday for their fifth straight victory.

Quigley, Meesseman combine for 34 points in Chicago's 78-74 win

The Associated Press ·
Allie Quigley, right, scored 18 points to lead the Chicago Sky past the visiting Seattle Storm 78-74 on Wednesday, securing a playoff berth and a fifth straight win. (wnba.com)

Allie Quigley scored 18 points, Emma Meesseman had 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists and the Chicago Sky beat the visiting Seattle Storm 78-74 on Wednesday for their fifth straight victory.

Chicago (20-6) clinched a playoff spot with its 20th win of the season.

Meesseman made a reverse layup to give Chicago a 76-72 lead and Kahleah Copper grabbed an offensive rebound on the Sky's next possession before making 1 of 2 free throws for a five-point lead. After a timeout, Breanna Stewart made a driving layup with 10.7 seconds left to pull Seattle within three points, but Copper went 1 for 2 from the free-throw line at the other end.

Copper finished with 11 points and eight rebounds for Chicago. Candace Parker had 10 points and eight rebounds. Chicago was missing guard Courtney Vandersloot for concussion protocol.

Stewart led Seattle (17-9) with 24 points. Jewell Loyd added 18 points, Tina Charles had 11 points and six rebounds, and Sue Bird scored nine points.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now